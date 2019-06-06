New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday released a statement to the press addressing various issues with regards to international talks.

Kumar said that no bilateral meeting has been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 13-14.

“To the best of my knowledge, no bilateral meeting is being set up with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the SCO summit in Bishkek,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters. He added, “It was a personal visit and there was no meeting scheduled with him.”

Addressing the Iran oil situation Kumar said, “There has not been much change from what I had spoken earlier, the fundamental principle remains that whatever decision we take will be based on commercial consideration, energy security, and our national interest.”

On the controversy regarding Katarpur Corridor, he said, “We’ve sought clarification on reports that controversial elements have been appointed by Pakistan, from a committee associated with this project. We’ve sought clarification from Pakistan on some of the key proposals forwarded in last meetings.”

MEA on #KartarpurCorridor: We’ve sought clarification on reports that controversial elements have been appointed by Pakistan, from a committee associated with this project. We’ve sought clarification from Pak on some of key proposals forwarded in last meetings. Awaiting response pic.twitter.com/6ZlveaJ8cP — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

Speaking over reports that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed was not allowed to lead Eid prayers at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Kumar said, “We have seen earlier as well that no follow up is done to such actions. Pakistan must walk the talk.”

Meanwhile, Union Minsiter of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar along with spokesperson Raveesh Kumar is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries.

This is also the first international trip for Jaishanakar after he assumed charge of the ministry.

The MEA spokesperson in a statement said, “His visit is in keeping with the tradition that India attaches with the bilateral relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and a neighbour.”

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will be visiting Bhutan from 7-8 June 2019. This will be EAM’s first visit abroad as EAM & it reflects the importance that India attaches to its bilateral relationship with Bhutan. pic.twitter.com/TWCYavbmfD — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

The overseas visit will reflect the importance that India attaches to its bilateral relationship with Bhutan.

With inputs from agencies