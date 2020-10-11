New Delhi: Fairs, melas, food stalls, rallies, processions and exhibitions will not be permitted in the national capital till October 31 this year as the coronavirus situation is still at the delicate stage, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday issued a detailed SOP for holding congregations and gatherings during the upcoming festive season. Also Read - Feluda Test For COVID-19 Diagnosis May be Out in Next Few Weeks: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

The fresh set of guidelines have been released with strict adherence to laid down COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of the Durga Puja and Ramleela celebrations in the capital city. Also Read - 'No God Says One Needs to Visit Puja Pandals to Worship', Says Health Minister Ahead of Festive Season

As per the order, the restriction on gatherings and large congregations imposed by DDMA order on September 30, stands withdrawn only to the extent of allowing gatherings and congregations for celebrations of upcoming festivals till October 31. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Travel News: Inter-State Bus Services to Resume Soon

Here are the details:

1. All health protocols and social distancing measure are to be taken as per the Home Ministry guidelines for COVID-19.

2. No entry with face masks. Thermal screening and sanitisation protocols will be done at the entrance point.

3. Event organisers will have to obtain requisite permission from District Magistrate concerned for organising festival events, well in advance, besides obtaining permission from all other authorities concerned as per applicable laws/rules and practice in vogue.

4. Capacity of each event site will be decided on the basis of the area and social distancing norms laid down in the Ministry of Home Affairs order issued on September 30.

2. In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons, it said, adding that in open spaces, keeping the size of the ground or space in view, and with the strict observance of social distancing norms.

3. In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground /space in view, and with the strict observance of social distancing norms. Since the capacity of each open space shall invariably vary according to its size, the seating capacity for each such site must be determined strictly according to the norms mandated for ensuring social distancing and observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour and this capacity shall be certified by District Magistrate and District DCP concerned.

4. The seating capacity for each such site must be determined strictly according to the norms mandated for ensuring social distancing and observance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and this capacity shall be certified by District Magistrate and District DCP.

5. Event organisers will ensure separate entry and exit at each event site, ground or venue which will be strictly regulated and only people with face mask will be allowed.

6. Only seated arrangements with socially distanced chairs will be allowed at all events. No person will be allowed in standing or squatting (sitting on ground) position. Only such seating capacity would be ensured that permits compliance of COVID- appropriate behaviour.

Similar guidelines are being issued by other states as well to ensure the COVID-19 situation is under control during festivities.

Notably, Delhi recorded 2,780 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths as of this morning, taking the total number of cases to 3,09,339. The tally includes 21,701 active cases and 2,81,869 discharged cases. At the same time, the death toll rose to 5,769.