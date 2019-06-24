New Delhi: A report prepared on the government’s efforts to curb black money does not mention any specific amount of black money in India. The report prepared the Parliamentary committee, chaired by Congress’s Veerappa Moily, said that the reason behind this is inconsistent methodologies being followed by the government to curb black money, NDTV noted.

“There are no reliable estimates of black money generation or accumulation neither is there an accurate well-accepted methodology for making such estimation,” the leading news channel quoted from the report.

According to the report, the most amount of black money is in mining as well as pharma sectors. Other sectors include pan masala, gutka and real estate.

The report is expected to be tabled in both houses of parliament late today.

When the Modi government first came to power in 2014, it had termed the crackdown on the black money, including those allegedly parked in Swiss banks, as a key focus area.

This year when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2019, the Congress criticised it for missing important issues like jobs, GST, black money and demonetisation from the whole announcement exercise. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the BJP leaders — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party President Amit Shah and Ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj — did not speak even a single word on those issues.

The Congress has time and again attacked the government claiming that it has failed to curb black money.

In February, the Finance Ministry had declined to share copies of three reports on the quantum of black money held by Indians inside the country and abroad, saying they were being examined by a Parliamentary panel and disclosing details would cause a breach of privilege of the House.