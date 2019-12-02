New Delhi: ‘No mercy should be given to rapists’, said Rajya Sabha chairman and vice-president Venkaiah Naidu while speaking about the brutal gangrape and murder case of 26-year-old doctor in Hyderabad. Naidu asserted that no new bill, but political will, administrative skill and change of mindset is required. “We should have nipped in the bud already. It’s too late already”, he added further.

Earlier in the day, in both houses of the Parlimanent, MPs cutting across the party lines demanded justice for the veterinarian. Speaking in the Lower House, the Defence Minister said that the Narendra Modi-led government is ready to bring a new law to control and eliminate such crimes against women.

#WATCH "People now want Govt to give a definite answer. These type of people (the accused in rape case) need to be brought out in public and lynched," Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on rape & murder of woman veterinary doctor in Telangana pic.twitter.com/HFNjUHtSHB — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

“It has hurt everyone. The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crime”, the Defence Minister said. He added that to ‘control and eliminate such crimes against women, we are ready to make the kind of law which the entire House agrees to.’

Samjawadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan suggested that the accused should be handed over to public and must be ‘lynched’.

“If you have not been able to provide security then leave it to the public to give judgement. Those who failed to provide security and those who committed the crime should be exposed in public & then let people decide”, she told reporters outside the Parliament.