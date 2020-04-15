New Delhi: Though the Centre is allowing some relaxations during the second phase of the lockdown, public transport will remain shut until May 3. Here are other services that will remain closed. Also Read - Robots Help in Winning The Battle Against COVID-19

1. All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for security purposes.

2. All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes.

3. Buses for public transport.

4. Metro rail services

5. Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under these guidelines.

6. All educational, training, coaching institutions etc shall remain closed.

7. All industrial and commercial activities other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines.

8. Hospitality services other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines.

9. Taxis (including auto-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators.

10. All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes,m swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

11. All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

12. In case of funerals, congregation of more than twenty persons will not be permitted.

What all will be permitted?

1. MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing & face mask.

2. Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, banking correspondents, ATM operation and cash management agencies to remain functional.

3. All agricultural & horticultural activities to remain fully functional, such as – Mandis’ operated by APMC or as notified by the state/UT govt. Direct marketing operations by the state/UT govts or by industry, directly from farmers/group of farmers, FPOs co-operatives etc.

The extension of the suspension of passenger train services and international and domestic commercial passenger flights till May 3 has already been announced. Ten states — Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Mizoram — and the union territory of Puducherry have already extended the lockdown till April 30. Union government sources pointed out that the restrictions have been extended till May 3 as May 1 is a public holiday followed by the May 2-3 weekend.