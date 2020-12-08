Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: As the farmers are all set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening at 7 PM, they said they will ask for a “yes or no” reply to their demands when they meet the Home Minister. The famers also claimed that the ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the new farm laws was “successful” and had impact in 25 states. Also Read - Sisodia Holds Protest Outside Kejriwal’s Residence Claiming Delhi CM Under House Arrest | Watch

On the day of a massive Bharat Bandh, a group of farmer leaders will meet Amit Shah on Tuesday evening, a day before their sixth round of talks with Union ministers slated for Wednesday.

"There is no midway. We will demand just 'yes' or 'no' from Home Minister Amit Shah at today's meeting," farmer leader Rudru Singh Mansa said at a press conference at the Singhu border. Mansa claimed the Central government has bowed down before the 'Bharat Bandh'.

Another leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said the ‘Bharat Bandh’ is successful and the Central government now knows it doesn’t have a way out.

The nationwide shudown was observed in around 10,000 places in 25 states, added Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav.

Farmer leaders said the protestors will not go to Burari ground as it is an “open jail” and demanded that Ramlila Ground be given to them. They added that they don’t want to trouble the people of Delhi and Haryana.

National spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, said on Tuesday that a particular group of farmers will meet Shah at his residence in 6A, Krishna Menon Marg in central Delhi.

“We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 p.m. today. We are going to Singhu border now and from there we will go to meet the Home Minister,” Tikait said.