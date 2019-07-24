New Delhi: National Commission for Minorities (NCM) member Manjit Singh Rai on Wednesday stated that they have not received a single complaint pertaining to mob lynching in Haryana so far.

“Till now, we have not got any case pertaining to mob lynching. If such a case comes to us, then we will certainly summon the concerned department. It is the work of the Home Department to issue an advisory,” Rai said.

Manjit Singh Rai, National Commission for Minorities, in Fatehabad, #Haryana: Till now, we have not got any case pertaining to mob lynching. If such a case comes to us, then we will certainly summon the concerned dept. It is the work of the Home Department to issue an advisory. pic.twitter.com/BzOPiOLYyV — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

The statement followed a comment by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha where he said that the mob lynching across the country has no common pattern.

The minister, stating that the government was serious about tackling the issue, said, “Available data shows that there is no common pattern of mob lynching and incidents have happened in different states at different times. Incidents have happened in different states ruled by different political parties.”

Earlier the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad had expressed his concern on the increase in the number of incidents related to lynching and violence against minority communities and Dalits in last five years.

Azad had claimed that the numbers on television are misleading but Whatsapp messages circulating reveal how minorities across India have been forced to chant slogans by members associated with a political party, and the Centre has taken no step to curb the situation.

Recently, three people were beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft by locals in Saran district of Bihar. Prior to this, 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was lynched by a mob on alleged suspicion of theft. Ansari was tied to a pole and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ repeatedly.