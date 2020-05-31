New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has demanded Rs 5,000 crore assistance from the Centre to be able to pay salaries to its employees. Also Read - Daniel Vettori to Donate Part of Salary to Help BCB's Low Income Staff

"We reviewed Delhi government's revenue and its minimum expenses. It needs around Rs 3500 crore per month to pay salaries and bear office expenses. In last 2 months GST collection was Rs 500 Cr each. Combining that with other sources, the govt has Rs 1735 Cr. We need Rs 7000 Cr, for 2 months", said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, while addressing a presser today.

“I have requested central govt to grant us Rs 5000 Crore. I have written to the Union Finance Minister to provide us this immediate assistance as Delhi govt has not received the fund sanctioned to states under Disaster Relief Fund. Delhi is facing financial issues: Delhi Dy CM