New Delhi: An entire section of employees working in the Railway Ministry has been put under 15-day home quarantine after the man who chases away monkeys at the Rail Bhawan with his pet langoor was tested positive. According to reports, the monkey-chaser came to the ministry till May 4. Now that he has been found positive, all contacts have been traced and all officials he could have come into contact — the number if 15 — are now advised to isolate themselves to stop the spreading of the virus.

Rail Bhawan, however, was in the process of being santised and it was closed for two days after a Railway Protection Force staff tested positive early this week. On May 14 and 15, the headquarters was closed. The employee was in quarantine since May 6.

Chasing away monkeys in the heart of the capital may sound hilarious but it's no monkey business. Many offices located in Lutyens' Delhi are perturbed by the increasing monkey menace. So, they hire contractors who can scare away monkeys.