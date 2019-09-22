New Delhi: Days after Swami Chinmayanand was taken into custody on charges of intimidation and sexual harassment of a law student, the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the the highest decision making body of saints has decided to extern the former BJP leader from the community. The decision has been taken in a council meeting that took place yesterday.

“A formal meeting of the Akhilesh Bhartiya Akhara Parishad will be held in Haridwar on October 10 and this decision will get the seal of approval from the general body,” said ABAP president, Mahant Narendra Giri.

Giri added, “Chinmayanand has accepted his misdeeds and there could be nothing more shameful for the saint community. He will be externed until the day he is exonerated from the court.”

If the decision gets approved from the general body, Chinmayanad, who is presently the Mahamandaleshwar of the Maha Nirvani Akhara, will not be able to prefix ‘Sant’ or ‘Swami’ to his name.

Earlier on Friday, a SIT under Inspector General of Police (Public Grievance) Naveen Arora had arrested the former BJP leader from his Mumukshu Ashram in Shahjahanpur. Later, he was remanded to 14-days judicial custody by a local Court. Police have claimed that Chinmayanand has accepted “all evidence” that have come up against him.