New Delhi: As the Election Commission has deferred the bypolls to 15 seats in Karnataka assembly, Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday said his party is going to contest on its own and will not go for an alliance with any other party at the moment.

“We are going to contest on our own. There is no question of any alliance with anybody,” Deve Gowda was quoted as saying by ANI.

Janata Dal (Secular) Chief and Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on election for local bodies in Karnataka: We are going to contest on our own. There is no question of any alliance with anybody. pic.twitter.com/wObLw3w7s0 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

His statement assumes significance as last month he had also said that his party will not make an alliance with the Congress if a mid-term poll happens in the state. Reports suggest that he was earlier open to making an alliance with the Congress. The leaders of both parties have also been non-committal over the alliance after the fall of the coalition government recently.

“There are chances of mid-term polls in the state. If they come, let’s contest independently without going for an alliance with anyone. Will not still commit that mistake again. Let’s face all the elections independently,” he had told PTI.

The development comes as the Election Commission last month informed the Supreme Court that it would postpone the 15 Karnataka Assembly by-elections, caused by the disqualification of rebel legislators by the then Speaker. The bypolls were supposed to be held on October along with the assembly polls of Maharashtra and Haryana.

Speaking for EC, senior advocate Rakesh Dwiveditold the apex court that the poll body would postpone the elections. After that the top court had deferred the matter for October 22 and had asked all the parties to file responses.

The development came as the top court was hearing pleas of disqualified MLAs who were seeking to contest by-elections in the state.

In July, the 15 seats in the state were vacated after rebel Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs resigned from their respective parties. Total 17 MLAs were disqualified by the then Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. Of the 17 MLAs, 13 were from the Congress, three from the JDS, and one Independent. The mass resignation eventually led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy.

Polling in 15 Assembly constituencies of Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, K R Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajpet and Hunsur, will be held on December 5 from 7 am to 6 pm.