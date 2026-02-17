Home

‘No more chained mugs in Indian Railways’: Jet sprays to replace low-level water taps in train lavatories; check what Indian Railways has announced

The Indian Railways has decided to remove stainless steel mugs along with chains, replacing them with jet sprays.

Indian Railways big update: In a big change in the sanitation services of train lavatories, the Indian Railways has taken a big move. In the recent move, the Railway Ministry has directed all zonal railways to replace low-level water taps and chained stainless steel mugs with jet sprays in train lavatories. It should be noted that the action has been taken after a successful trial by the Northern Railway aimed at preventing water stagnation and improving hygiene standards for passengers. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent decision taken by Indian Railways regarding the low-level water taps and chained stainless steel mugs.

Why Indian Railways is moving away from chained stainless steel mugs?

In a circular issued on February 17, 2026, the ministry noted that water accumulation on coach lavatory floors results in unhygienic conditions and adverse passenger feedback. Over time, undulations develop on the toilet floor, and continued use leads to puddle formation and water accumulation, it stated.

The circular referred to initiatives taken by the Northern Railway’s Delhi and Ambala divisions in Shatabdi Express coaches.

“Northern Railway has taken the following initiatives: (a) disconnection/isolation of the low-level water taps (installed near floor level) through dummy plugs inside the lavatories; and (b) removal of stainless steel mugs along with chains, after duly ensuring the proper fitment and functioning of health faucets in the lavatories of the coaches,” the ministry said.

New step from Indian Railways to maintain dry and hygienic lavatory floors

According to the ministry, these initiatives have resulted in noticeable improvement in maintaining dry and hygienic lavatory floors. Complaints regarding water stagnation on lavatory floors have reduced significantly, thereby improving hygiene standards.

“In view of the above, it is advised to implement these initiatives on a pilot basis in AC coaches of ten identified trains of your Railway,” it urged.

(With inputs from agencies)

