Home

News

No More Commercial Payments Via Mastercard and Visa, Directs RBI

No More Commercial Payments Via Mastercard and Visa, Directs RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed Mastercard and Visa to stop making card-based commercial payments for small and large businesses due to concerns over KYC compliance.

Reserve Bank Of India

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has directed the Mastercard and Visa to stop making card-based commercial payments made by small and large businesses due to concerns over KYC compliance. While Visa acknowledged to a communicate to this effect from the regulator on February 8, a response from Mastercard is awaited.

Trending Now

The RBI recently took regulatory action against Paytm Payments Bank, which relates with this development.

You may like to read

Why RBI Took This Action?

According to PTI, this direction was issued due to concerns over the non-compliance with KYC norms.Requests have been made to temporarily halt transactions made at other business locations that might not be permitted to accept payments using commercial cards.

Response From Mastercard And Visa

In a statement issued by a Visa Spokesperson, it was stated that, “they have received a communication from the RBI on February 8 in what appears to be an industry-wide request for information on the role of business payment solution providers (BPSPs) in commercial and business payments. That communication included direction that we hold all BPSP transactions in abeyance.”

According to Visa, BPSPs are subject to RBI regulation and licensing in accordance with PA-PG (payment aggregators – payment gateways) guidelines. “We are proactively engaged and continue to be in discussions with the RBI and our ecosystem partners to ensure compliance.”

Additionally, Visa stated that BPSPs, not them, could provide better clarity.

Additional Directions Issued BY RBI

Industry insiders claim that the RBI has instructed certain fintech companies to put a hold on business payments made with commercial credit cards until further notice. They also worry that even tuition and rental income could be negatively impacted by the facility’s suspension. At the moment, fintech companies like Cred, Paytm, and Nobroker accept payments for rent and tuition using debit, credit, and commercial cards.

It should be mentioned that businesses typically use RTGS for large transfers, which is available around-the-clock, or net banking/NEFT for smaller payments. Payments made with business credit cards can be processed by fintech companies such as Enkash and Paymate for purposes such as paying suppliers and vendors.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.