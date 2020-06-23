New Delhi: Soon after the Central government asked Patanjali for all details of the Coronil Kit that claims to cure coronavirus, the company responded, saying it has given all details to the government. Also Read - Coronil Kit: 'Provide Details of Medicines, Stop Advertising Such Claims,’ Centre Tells Patanjali Over COVID Drug

Issuing a statement, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said that the communication gap has been done away with and his company has 100% fulfilled all standard parameters for Randomised Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trials. Also Read - Patanjali OrderMe: How to Order Coronil Kit Through This App, When Will it be Available in Market?

“This government provides encouragement and pride to Ayurveda. The communication gap has been done away with and we have 100% fulfilled all standard parameters for Randomised Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trials. We’ve given information for the same to Ministry of AYUSH,” Acharya Balkrishna said. Also Read - Coronil: All You Need to Know About Ayurvedic Drug Which Claims to Cure Coronavirus Within a Week

यह सरकार आयुर्वेद को प्रोत्साहन व गौरव देने वाली है जो communication gap था वह दूर हो गया है व Randomised Placebo Controlled Clinical Trials के जितने भी Standard Parameters हैं उन सबको 100% fullfill किया है इसकी सारी जानकारी हमने आयुष मंत्रालय को दे दी है @moayush @yogrishiramdev pic.twitter.com/0CAMPZ3xvR — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) June 23, 2020

The statement from the Patanjali comes hours after the AYUSH Ministry asked yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurveda to provide the details of the medicine it claimed is for the treatment of COVID-19. The ministry also asked the firm to stop advertising the product until the “issue is examined.

Earlier in the day, the Patanjali Ayurveda launched the Coronil and Swasari’ medicine with the claim that it has discovered a cure for COVID-19.

However, the ministry said the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it.

Patanjali has also been asked for details of the sample size, sites and hospitals where the research study was conducted and the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, the ministry said.

“The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID outbreak,” the ministry said in its statement.

While launching the medicine, the company claimed that the medicine has shown 100 per cent results during clinical trials on COVID-19 patients, except those on life support systems.