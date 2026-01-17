‘No more delays’: Bad news for Apple as the iPhone-maker gets warning from Indian antitrust watchdog for this reason, here’s what you should know

Home

The warning from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) comes after Apple asked for extensions in giving the response not once, but repeatedly.

The competition watchdog of India, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has issued a warning to the United States multinational tech company, Apple. The Commission has asked Apple company to give a reply on the matter within a week. The Competition Commission of India stated that it has been quite patient on the issue with the company and will not allow any further delays.

CCI’s warning to Apple

The warning from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) comes after Apple asked for extensions in giving the response not once, but repeatedly. The matter is about an ongoing investigation into the alleged anti-competitive practices in relation to the ecosystem of the App Store. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) mentioned that even though multiple opportunities and generous timelines have been extended by the commission, the company has not been in full compliance with its directions.

Apple challenges CCI’s proceedings

The company initially challenged the proceedings of the CCI (Competition Commission of India) and argued that any kind of political penalty imposed should be calculated by taking some factors into consideration, like revenue, which is India-specific. Even though the challenge from the court is active, the Commission has given a clarification that the judicial proceedings will not automatically stop automatically.

What if Apple misses the deadline?

The Commission has given clear lines by warning, “Such indulgence cannot be continued indefinitely.” It includes that if Apple fails to submit its response within the designated time, the Competition Commission of India mentioned that it would go ahead with the case on the basis of available material. It added that the commission will not wait any further for a response.

This move also signifies that the regulatory authority may take a decision without waiting for the response of Apple if it fails to reply back within the allotted time period.

Story Highlights:

CCI (Competition Commission of India) has issued a warning to tech giant Apple Apple had initially challenged the proceedings of the CCI The commission has asked Apple for a reply within one week The Commission’s move highlights that it may take a decision without waiting for its reply now

