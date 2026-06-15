No more Delhi traffic congestion: How Noida International airport is set to change NCR Air travel

The launch of commercial flights at Noida International Airport provides immediate relief to National Capital Region commuters, reducing transit times and tackling heavy highway congestion to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

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Noida International Airport. Image Credit: @NIAirport/X

Noida International Airport: In a significant update for the country and the residents of Delhi NCR, the much-awaited Noida International Airport received its first landing with an IndiGo flight arriving from Lucknow. The event was shortly followed by the first takeoff from the greenfield project by a flight to Lucknow as the plane carried villagers from the Jewar region whose land was acquired by the state government for the first phase development of the airport. In the historic flight, IndiGo flight 6E 2278 took off from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, at 7.12 am and landed at Noida International Airport at 7.58 am. However, with the launch of the Noida International Airport, the load on New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is also expected to decrease as the Jewar airport will cater to the regional population of the Delhi NCR. Here in this story, we will discuss how the Noida International airport is set to change NCR Air travel and related areas.

Why Noida’s Jewar airport is historic?

The arrival marked the beginning of flight operations at the Jewar-based airport, an ambitious project aimed at enhancing air connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh, the National Capital Region, and other parts of the country.

Also read: Delhi to Noida in minutes: 10-lane Yamuna Pushta Road to cut travel time between Delhi and Noida Airport; route details here

The first flight took off around 8.19 am and had on board, among other passengers, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, including its CEO Rakesh Singh, additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia, PCS officer and former Jewar SDM Abhay Singh.

Noida Airport and Delhi’s steadily rising aviation demand

Over the years, Delhi’s steadily rising aviation demand has placed intense pressure on its existing airport infrastructure. The Noida International Airport was designed as a strategic, long-term initiative to:

Alleviate congestion across Delhi’s current airport network.

Offer direct, streamlined connectivity for travelers from Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh and the wider western Uttar Pradesh region.

The Noida’s Jewar airport will help accommodate upcoming expansions in both passenger volumes and cargo traffic.

The Noida airport will establish a comprehensive multi-modal transit hub by seamlessly linking road networks, railways and metro lines.

How Noida Airport will ease the Burden on Delhi International Airport?

Boosted Passenger capacity: In its initial phase of the Noida’s Jewar airport, it is equipped to manage roughly 12 million passengers per year. Long-term expansion strategies aim to scale this capability to over 70 million passengers annually, allowing the new facility to absorb a major portion of the National Capital Region’s future travel demand.

Also read: Delhi to Noida in minutes: 10-lane Yamuna Pushta Road to cut travel time between Delhi and Noida Airport; route details here