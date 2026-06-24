‘No more illegal Dhabas near highways’: National Highways Authority of India plans major action against encroachments

NHAI plans a major crackdown on illegal dhabas and encroachments along National Highways to improve road safety, prevent unauthorised truck parking, and ensure smooth traffic movement.

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NHAI action (Representational Image- AI)

New Delhi: If you are one of those travellers who regularly travel by roadways and often stop at dhabas, we have an update for you. In the recent development, Illegal dhabas and eateries operating along National Highways may soon face eviction as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) intensifies its crackdown on encroachments and unauthorised parking. The move aims to improve road safety, ensure smooth traffic flow, and prevent trucks from parking along highway stretches outside designated areas. The action follows concerns over rising accidents linked to roadside obstructions and comes after the Supreme Court stressed strict enforcement against truck parking on National Highways, except at approved lay-bys and designated parking zones.

What is NHAI planning on illegal Dhabas near highways?

“Unauthorised parking of vehicles, roadside encroachments and unregulated activities along National Highways pose significant risks to road users and adversely impact traffic flow and safety. To address these challenges, NHAI has identified 595 critical locations of unauthorised parking (along with longitude and latitude details) across different states and is working in close coordination with state governments, district administrations and enforcement agencies for removal of unauthorised parking from National Highways,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said in a statement.

NHAI has also undertaken concerted efforts for the removal of encroachments from National Highway corridors under the provisions of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002.

NHAI plans action with state governments

“To further strengthen institutional coordination, NHAI is working closely with state governments for the establishment of District Highway Safety Task Forces and nomination of nodal officers to monitor compliance and facilitate inter-agency coordination. These mechanisms will support timely enforcement action and enable continuous monitoring of safety-related issues along National Highway network,” the statement said.

The Authority has also directed its field offices to undertake immediate audits of all Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) installations and ensure that components such as traffic monitoring cameras, video incident detection systems, variable speed detection systems, variable message signboards and emergency call boxes are fully operational.

(With inputs from agencies)