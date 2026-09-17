No more long traffic jams: Delhi govt to launch AI-based traffic, safety audit for over 420 km national capital roads; details here

Delhi PWD initiates an AI-based traffic and safety audit across 420 km of South Delhi roads to cut congestion and accidents.

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Delhi traffic advisory for Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Commuters alert! Avoid these roads, Check affected stretch, and alternate routes(Photo Credit: IANS)

New Delhi: In a matter of good news for commuters of Delhi NCR, the Delhi government has announced an artificial intelligence (AI)-based traffic and road safety audit covering over 420 km across South Delhi. Executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), the technology-driven initiative aims to systematically identify congestion bottlenecks and accident blackspots across 270 major corridors to enhance urban mobility and reduce fatalities. Under the traffic study, which will use AI-based traffic analysis and other modern technologies, the Public Works Department (PWD) will study traffic congestion hotspots, critical bottlenecks and accident-prone areas.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based traffic and road safety audit and core audit parameters

Project Parameter Details & Target Reach Executing Agency Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Government Coverage Area Over 420 km of road network across South Delhi Corridors Included 270 roads (including Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hansraj Gupta Marg and Maharaja Agrasen Marg) Primary Objectives Reduce traffic congestion, eliminate accident-prone areas, and optimize flow

“The traffic study will prepare a short-term implementation plan comprising traffic management measures, operational improvements, and other low-cost engineering interventions with a priority implementation schedule and indicative cost estimates,” an official said.

For the study, the PWD plans to hire a consultant at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore, who will also provide a detailed project report on the steps required.

Plan to tackle traffic congestion, critical bottlenecks and delayed corridors

“Based on the existing traffic congestion, critical bottlenecks and delayed corridors, a policy for new flyovers, underpasses, elevated corridors and other road interventions that might be required will be prepared,” the project plan stated.

According to the plan, infrastructure feasibility studies will also be undertaken, aimed at developing an integrated and sustainable mobility framework that will assess the performance and future demand of public transport corridors and recommend strategies to improve public transport efficiency, reliability, and ridership.

The study has been planned to address increasing local and regional travel, which has put pressure on the road infrastructure, leading to a rise in congestion, vehicle emissions and travel durations.

“The traffic study will function as a decision-support system for integrated urban transport planning, enabling evidence-based interventions aimed at improving mobility, road safety, operational efficiency, accessibility and environmental sustainability,” the officials added.

Under the road user safety audit, the PWD will study the CCTV surveillance coverage of the roads and explore automatic incident detection mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies)