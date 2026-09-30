No more long traffic jams in Delhi! Modi cabinet approves Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) for Delhi; here’s how it will work

The Union Cabinet has approved the ₹1,789.52 crore ITMS project for Delhi to ease congestion using adaptive signals and real-time traffic data.

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Delhi traffic (Image: PTI)

Delhi traffic: In a matter of good news for the commuters of Delhi NCR, the Union Cabinet has approved Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) for Delhi to ensure that the existing road network is managed more intelligently through real-time traffic data, adaptive traffic signals, automated enforcement and an integrated command-and-control system. The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved implementation of the ITMS Project by the Delhi Police at an estimated cost of Rs 1,789.52 crore.

Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) for 42 identified traffic corridors

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the the project will cover 42 identified traffic corridors and will be implemented in three phases over 24 months, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.

The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved implementation of the ITMS Project by the Delhi Police at an estimated cost of Rs 1,789.52 crore.

“As part of the wider efforts of the central government and the government of NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi to improve traffic management, transport infrastructure and urban mobility in the national capital, a major technology-led initiative will now be taken up through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS),” Vaishnaw said.

Key Highlights:

Project Approval: Sanctioned by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Executing Agency: Implemented by the Delhi Police.

Estimated Cost: Rs 1,789.52 crore.

Core Features: Real-time traffic data integration, adaptive traffic signals, automated enforcement, and a centralized command-and-control system.

Key Benefits: Improved road network efficiency, reduced traffic congestion, enhanced road safety and faster emergency response times.

Delhi’s existing road network to manage traffic intelligently

“The project will enable Delhi’s existing road network to be managed more intelligently through real-time traffic data, adaptive traffic signals, automated enforcement and integrated command-and-control systems,” he added.

“AI-enabled adaptive traffic signals, technology-based enforcement and real-time traffic information will make travel safer, smoother and more efficient. Forty-two traffic corridors of Delhi will be covered in three phases,” he said.

Designed to revolutionize urban mobility, the project will leverage real-time traffic data, adaptive signal control, automated traffic enforcement, and a centralized command-and-control center to streamline transit across the city’s existing road network. Beyond easing daily traffic jams and cutting down commute times, the AI-driven infrastructure aims to enhance overall road safety, facilitate faster passage for emergency vehicles, and significantly reduce vehicular pollution.

(With inputs from agencies)