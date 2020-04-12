New Delhi: After Delhi Minorities Commission raised objection against the practice of categorising COVID cases under a different sub-head titled ‘Markaz’, the Delhi government has done away with the practice and renamed the category as ‘Special Operations’. Also Read - COVID-19 Patient Credits Meditation For Recovering in One Week, Recommends it in 'Daily Life to Boost Immunity'

It doesn’t make any difference, Delhi health minister Satyender Jain said. “Markaz operation was not the only one. There were several others too. They have been clubbed together. It doesn’t make a difference,” the minister said. Also Read - Punjab: Five Arrested in Patiala After Cop's Hand Chopped Off in Attack

“Your bulletins of coronavirus victims are showing a separate column ‘Markaz Masjid’. Such thoughtless classification is feeding into the Islamophobic agenda of the lap media and Hindutva forces and has been easily turned into a handle to attack Muslims across the country,” Zafarul Islam, chairman of the commission, write to the health secretary.

“Muslims are being attacked in various areas, calls are being made for their social boycott, one boy has been lynched in the North-West Delhi village of Harewali, others attacked,” he had written.

The religious event at Nizamuddin Markaz early last month emerged as a hotbed of COVID-19 infection and several cases have been attributed to the meet.