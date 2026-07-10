No more OTC sale of THESE drugs as Govt makes prescription mandatory for medicines containing more than 12% alcohol

The move follows concerns that some cough syrups, health tonics and other oral medicines with high alcohol content were being misused, especially when they were available over the counter without proper checks.

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No more OTC sale of THESE drugs as Govt makes prescription mandatory for medicines containing more than 12% alcohol

The Central Government has tightened the rules for selling medicines that contain high levels of alcohol to prevent their misuse. Under the latest changes, all oral medicines containing more than 12 per cent ethyl alcohol and sold in bottles larger than 30 ml will now be included under Schedule H1, which has stricter rules for sale and distribution.

The amendment means these medicines can no longer be sold as easily as before and will be subject to tighter prescription and dispensing requirements.

The move follows concerns that some cough syrups, health tonics and other oral medicines with high alcohol content were being misused, especially when they were available over the counter without proper checks.

Under the new guidelines, chemists must sell these medicines only after checking a valid prescription from a registered doctor. They will also have to keep a separate record of every sale and store the prescription details for at least three years so they can be checked by authorities if needed.

The government said the new rules are aimed at preventing the misuse of medicines that are more likely to be abused or used in the wrong way.

What is Schedule H1?

Schedule H1 is a category of medicines introduced by the government in 2013 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. It was created to ensure stricter control over medicines that can be misused or need closer monitoring.

Medicines listed under Schedule H1 cannot be bought without a doctor’s prescription. They also carry a special warning on their labels, and pharmacies must keep detailed records of every sale. These records have to be preserved and made available to drug authorities whenever required.

When Schedule H1 was first introduced, it mainly covered newer antibiotics, anti-tuberculosis medicines and some drugs that could lead to dependence or misuse. Over the years, the government has added more medicines to the list to strengthen regulation and prevent their improper use