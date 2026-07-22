‘No more police officers in plain clothes’: Delhi Police directs cops to wear uniform on duty at Jantar Mantar

Following controversy and criticism over baton-wielding personnel in casual attire, Delhi Police directed all officers deployed at the Jantar Mantar protest site to strictly wear their standard uniforms on duty.

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Delhi Police during protest- File image

New Delhi: Days after officers of Delhi Police were seen lathi charging protestors on July 20, the Delhi Police has issued a directive asking its officials to wear uniform on duty. The Delhi Police issued the directive to police officers who are deployed at the site of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation at Jantar Mantar. An official statement said that Delhi Police have issued fresh directions asking all personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar to report for duty in proper police uniform. Here are all the details you need to know about the statement issued by the Delhi Police regarding wearing uniform on duty.

What Delhi Police said on wearing uniform on duty?

According to Delhi Police officials, the instructions have been communicated to all concerned units, directing officers and personnel detailed for deployment at the protest site to wear uniform while performing law and order duties.

Also read: ‘Protesters are not terrorists, they are our future’: Rahul Gandhi demands apology from Centre over lathi charge on students

A row erupted after agitators claimed that police officials in civil clothes “forcefully” picked up climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike, from the protest site at Jantar Mantar on July 18 and admitted him to the Safdarjung hospital.

What are the accusations against Delhi Police?

Moreover, CJP along with other agitators accused the police personnel wearing civil clothes, of resorting to lathi-charge on students and other protesters during their march to Parliament on Monday.

Scores of people, led by the CJP, undertook a march to the Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the May 3 NEET paper leak.

Also read: ‘I want to live, I want to return to students’: What Sonam Wangchuk said in his recent letter to Union Ministers

The Delhi Police came under fire after many protesters were lathi-charged and tear-gassed during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on June 20. The Cockroach Janta Party claimed that several people were badly injured and left bleeding after the action by the security forces.

Posting a video on its X account, the CJP said: “Plainclothes officers carrying lathis spotted excitedly going to beat up their next targets. No uniform, no ID cards, just armed to protect Dharmendra Pradhan’s chair.”

(With inputs from agencies)