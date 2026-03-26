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No more queue up at the window for Tatkal tickets at railway stations..., Check the new rules here

No more queue up at the window for Tatkal tickets at railway stations…, Check the new rules here

Tatkal Tickets News: There's great news for those who go to the window to get Tatkal tickets. These people won't have to wait outside the window overnight. To provide relief to Tatkal ticket seekers, Indian Railways is introducing a new system, which will be gradually implemented at all reservation centers. This will help relieve people from long queues.

No more queue up at the window for Tatkal tickets..., Check the new rules here

Getting Tatkal tickets is a major struggle for train travellers. They have only two options: either buy online or stand in line at the reservation center window overnight to get it. Many times, out of the many people who reach the reservation center at night, only a few are able to get confirmed tickets. The rest have to return. To provide relief to Tatkal ticket seekers, Indian Railways has started a new system as a pilot project, which will gradually be implemented at all reservation centers. The benefit of this will be that people will be relieved from long lines. Passengers will get relief.

Indian Railways has just launched this initiative in the Sonpur division of East Central Railway. This new initiative is called Queue-Mitra. This system is not just a technical solution, but can also alleviate the long-standing hassle of queues.

Q-Mitra is a self-service, kiosk-based digital queue management technology where passengers will automatically draw their own tokens, without any staff involved. Aadhaar-based verification and facial recognition will be performed. The token will clearly display the passenger’s photo, last four digits of Aadhaar, token number, and time. Live queue information will be provided on a digital display. The kiosk will provide Hindi audio-visual instructions to passengers. Once the face is captured by the camera, Aadhaar is scanned, and an AI-enabled system issues an instant token. Staff will verify the photo and Aadhaar matching 30 minutes before the Tatkal counter opens, after which Tatkal tickets will be issued as per regulations.

Features of the new system

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Only one token will be issued per Aadhaar per day. Facial recognition will prevent misuse. Booking for AC Tatkal will begin at 10:00 am and for non-AC Tatkal at 11:00 am. It will be available in Hindi and English. The system will continue to function even if there is a network problem. Employees can only call tokens. The order cannot be changed. Local data will be stored for three months. If a user uses the same Aadhaar and face value repeatedly in five days, an automatic alert will be raised.

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