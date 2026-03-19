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No more safety gaps: Delhi Minister Ashish Sood orders city-wide fire audit

‘No more safety gaps’: Delhi Minister Ashish Sood orders city-wide fire audit

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the safety of every worker and family in the capital city and ordered fire audits. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Image: ANI

In a decisive move to prioritise citizens’ lives over traditional boundaries, Minister Ashish Sood has launched a massive, city-wide fire safety mission. Moving beyond standard protocols, the Minister has mandated that every single establishment—including those located away in residential areas must strictly be in pursuit of standard safety rules. To get this done with speed and precision, the Minister has ordered that third-party experts map and audit every establishment in the city.

“Every worker and every family deserves to feel safe, no matter where they are,” Minister Sood stated. “We are finishing the era of ‘blind spots’ in our city’s safety.

By expanding our reach into residential business hubs and bringing in independent experts, we are building a futuristic, secure Delhi where safety is not compromised. We aren’t waiting for accidents to happen; we are stopping them before they start.”

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