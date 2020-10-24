New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government has reportedly ordered 4,000 army shops in the country to stop buying imported goods, a decision that could send an unwelcome signal to foreign liquor firms —Diageo and Pernod Ricard. Also Read - Is Akshay Kumar’s ‘FAU-G’ Game Poster Really Copied From a Stock Image? No, Clarify The Makers

Citing the October 19 internal order from the defense ministry, news agency Reuters reported that in the future, "procurement of direct imported items shall not be undertaken."

The order asserted that the matter had been discussed with the armed forces including the army, air force, and navy in May and July and was aimed at supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' call and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India Campaign).

Though the order did not specify which products would be targeted. But if reports are to be believed imported liquor could be on the list.

According to an August research column of the government-funded Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), a ban on selling imported items will not affect the interests of consumers in any manner. At present, the foreign-made items sold through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) constitute about six to seven per cent of the total sales value.

More significantly, most of the imported items sold by the CSD are luxury items, the use of most of which is limited to a few, since about 97 per cent of the consumers consist of personnel of other ranks and their family members. Moreover, almost all the imported items could be substituted by items made in India. In any case, those who are rigidly or otherwise attached to a particular foreign brand and cannot change their preference are free to access the outside commercial market to satisfy their needs.

Earlier in June, it was reported that Pernod and Diageo (foreign liquor firms) had briefly stopped receiving orders for their imported brands from such government stores.