Kerala Lockdown News: At a time when several states are reimposing fresh lockdown in the wake of the rising number of COVID cases, Kerala has withdrawn its Sunday lockdown order gradually moving towards unlocking.

In a fresh order on Saturday, the Kerala government lifted ongoing lockdown on all Sundays until further notice. However, it also added that the night curfew, which is imposed in the state from 9 pm to 5 am in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, shall continue.

Kerala was one of the first states to have imposed weekend lockdown, which was later followed by several steps. Weekend lockdown helps strike a balance as it does not hamper businesses much. At the same time, it can stop people from coming out on the streets on Sundays. Now as the entire country is moving towards unlocking, the Kerala government also decided to take one step at a time as most of the cases now being reported in Kerala are imported.

Kerala’s COVID-19 tally is inching towards the 4,000-mark as the state continued to see a sharp spike for the eighth consecutive day with 150 people, including six CISF personnel and a health worker being infected on Friday. With the addition of the fresh cases, the infection count in the state has reached 3,876.

The new positive cases today include 91 from abroad and 48 people from other states.

Ten people have been infected through contact, including five from Thiruvananthapuram, while one is a health worker.

A 41-year-old VSSC employee and a 60-year-old retired worker from the organisation are among those infected.

Presently, 1846 infected people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, while 2006 have recovered from the infection, including 65 who were cured and discharged today, health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

At least 1,63,944 people are under observation in various districts– 1,61,547 in home/institutional quarantine and 2,397 in hospitals, including 312 who were admitted today.

There are totally 114 hotspots in the state.

Palakkad has the highest number of cases — 237 followed by Malappuram 191, Kollam 183, Pathanamthitta 177, Kannur 157 and Alappuzha 154.