No more traffic: Good news for residents of Noida as Parthala Chowk to get six-lane underpass on Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad corridor

Noida Authority approves an Rs 80 crore, six-lane underpass at Parthala Chowk to eliminate FNG corridor traffic jams.

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Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad corridor BIG update: In a matter of good news for the residents of Noida, a major overhaul is being planned Noida’s busy Parthala Chowk. In order to relieve severe traffic congestion at Parthala Chowk which is one of Noida’s busiest intersections, authorities are planning to build a 710-metre, six-lane underpass along the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) corridor. Budgeted at approximately Rs 80 crore, the project features three lanes in each direction and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months. Here are all the details you need to know about the Parthala Chowk underpass being planned on the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad corridor.

How will Parthala Chowk underpass help local commuters?

Once operational, the Parthala Chowk underpass will streamline vehicular movement on the FNG corridor and provide significant relief to local commuters.

Read more: Parthala Traffic Becomes Pain Point For Noida Extension Residents

How important is connectivity around Parthala Chowk?

The area around Parthala Chowk experiences steadily mounting traffic and peak-hour gridlock that currently requires manual traffic police intervention. The location serves as a crucial transit node, connecting Sectors 52 and 71 to Gaur Chowk while bridging the Delhi-Meerut Expressway with the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Therefore, decongestion around the area will serve the residents of the region.

The completion of this one-and-a-half-year, Rs 80 crore infrastructure project will smooth traffic flow across the corridor, directly benefiting residents across surrounding regions.

How Dwarka tunnel will transform Delhi-NCR connectivity?

In another development, the Dwarka Road Tunnel project, which has been approved by the Centre at the cost of Rs 6,969.67 crore is set to transform urban mobility in the National Capital Region (NCR) by easing traffic congestion, improving airport connectivity and providing a seamless link between West and South Delhi.

The project will connect the Shiv Murti Interchange on the Dwarka Expressway (NH-248BB) with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj, providing a high-speed route for commuters travelling from Gurugram, Dwarka, Indira Gandhi International Airport and West Delhi, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

How will Dwarka tunnel help reduce congestion in Delhi NCR?

The project is expected to significantly reduce dependence on congested routes such as Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport-Mahipalpur, Chhatarpur-Mahipalpur and Rangpuri, resulting in faster and more reliable travel for commuters, airport passengers and commercial vehicles.