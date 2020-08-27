New Delhi: A three-judge bench of CJI SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian has on Thursday ruled that there would be no Muharram procession anywhere in the country. The plea was filed in the top court a few weeks ago seeking permission to carry out processions in a limited manner. The petition had said only five participants will take part in the mourning procession and all other safety protocols will be followed. The bench had earlier asked state governments to be a party in the matter. Also Read - States Not Likely to Make Fresh Plea to Supreme Court on NEET-JEE 2020. Here's Why

No religious gathering is allowed anywhere in the country, going by the MHA guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic. Guidelines for the fourth phase of unlocking, which will start from September 1, will be released soon.

Previously, the Supreme Court had allowed the opening of three Jain temples in Mumbai for prayers to be offered by devotees for Paryushan. This permission was subject to the undertaking by the Temple trusts that at any given point, not more than five persons will be allowed inside the temple and that all the requisite social distancing and other safety norms would be followed.

While passing that order, the Bench headed by CJI SA Bobde had clarified that this order should not be treated as a precedent.