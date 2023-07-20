Home

Section 144 Imposed in Noida: No Namaz, Puja At Public Places Till Aug 3 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 has been invoked in view of the upcoming farmers' protest, Muharram, and competitive examinations in the district during the period, the police stated.

No Namaz, Puja At Public Places In Noida, Police Impose Section 144

Noida: Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district yesterday invoked restrictions on public gatherings under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), stating that no unpermitted religious activities, such as puja, namaz, or any processions, would take place at public places and on roads across Noida and Greater Noida.

According to the order, special permission would have to be taken from the Commissioner of Police (CP) or the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) or the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) concerned with the three zones of the district to hold these activities. As per the order issued by Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya, the restriction is effective from today and would remain in force for 15 days till August 3.

Section 144 has been invoked in view of the upcoming farmers’ protest, Muharram, and competitive examinations in the district during the period, the police stated. “Nobody would form an assembly or carry out a procession or be a part of an assembly having more than five people in any public place, without prior permission from the CP, Additional CP, or the DCPs concerned. This rule could be made flexible for programs permitted by the government,” the order read.

Notably, flying drones within one-kilometre radius of government offices will remain completely banned, and recording videos from these aerial vehicles will require special permission.

“At public places and roads, namaz or puja or processions or any other religious activity will remain totally prohibited. In unavoidable situations, permission for holding such activities would have to be taken from the commissioner of police or the additional commissioner of police or the deputy commissioners of police concerned with the three zones of the district,” the order stated.

The police added that religious activities would not be conducted at any controversial place and area where there has not been a tradition of offering prayers. “Nobody would insult the religious texts of other faiths. There will be no religious posters, banners, flags on walls of religious places…,” the police said in the order.

“Nobody would take pigs, dogs, or any stray animals near religious places or on routes of permitted processions during religious gatherings to prevent hurting the sentiments of any community nor would anyone encourage others to do so,” it added.

The police also warned of legal action against persons who misbehave or assault any cop, sanitation worker, and health worker during the CrPC section 144 restrictions.

