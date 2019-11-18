New Delhi: ‘The sky is clear now hence, there is no need for the extension of odd-even road traffic rationing scheme’, stated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Notably, the third edition of the odd-even scheme, was implemented in the national capital on November 4 and it concluded November 15.

However, with the rising the pollution level in the national capital, there were speculations that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi might extend the road rationing scheme. Addressing a press conference last week, CM Kejriwal had said that a decision on extending the odd-even scheme would be taken on November 18.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi improved significantly on Monday but remained in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day. At 7 AM today, the capital city’s air quality improved to ‘moderate’ level with an AQI at 184, But at 9 am the AQI stood at 207.

On the other hand, when reporters asked Kejriwal about the bottom ranking of Delhi in tap water quality, the Chief Minister said,”Any city’s water quality cannot be judged on basis of 11 samples. Moreover, Ram Vilas Paswan ji isn’t disclosing where were samples taken from. I’ll take 5 samples from each ward of Delhi, get it checked and put data in public.”

Earlier on Sunday, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had released the second phase of the Bureau of Indian Standardisation (BIS) study which stated that Delhi along with Kolkata and Chennai failed in almost 10 out of 11 quality parameters of drinking water.

In the first phase of its survey, the BIS had found all the 11 samples drawn from Delhi did not comply with the quality norm and the piped water was not safe for drinking purpose.

Testing of water samples was conducted to check organoleptic and physical parameters and know the chemical and toxic substances and bacteriological quality besides virological and biological parameters.