New Delhi: After hour-long talks with the Centre, the agitating farmers on Tuesday tuned down the government's proposal and sought roll back of the farm laws in the country which they said is harmful to the farmers' community.

During the talks with the farmers, the Central government on Tuesday offered to set up a committee to look into the issues raised by them against new farm laws. During the talks, three union ministers and senior officials met representatives of 35 agitating organisations.

As per latest updates, farmer representatives were yet to respond to the offer from the government more than two hours into the meeting, but all of them were unanimous in seeking repeal of the three laws that they have been terming as being against the interest of the farm community.

Expressing apprehension, the farmers said that the Centre’s farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

On the other hand, the Centre maintained that that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

“We are ready for a discussion to resolve their issues. Let’s see,” Tomar had told reporters as he arrived for the meeting. He further said the government will arrive at a solution after hearing the representatives of the farmer organisations.

For the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was accompanied by Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, also an MP from Punjab.

Hours before the meeting, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Tomar and Goyal, along with BJP chief J P Nadda, had held marathon discussions over the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new agriculture reform laws.

Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, continued at the Singhu and Tikri borders with no untoward incident reported after Friday’s violence, while the numbers of protestors swelled at the Ghazipur border on Monday.