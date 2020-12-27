New Delhi: Amid fears over a new coronavirus strain that was first detected in the United Kingdom, the national task force on COVID-19 held a meeting on Saturday to chalk out surveillance strategies to detect and combat the highly contagious infection. officials informed that more than 50 samples of UK returnees are currently under sequencing at six designated laboratories across the country to find out if they have the mutant strain. Also Read - Spain Detects 4 Cases of New Coronavirus Strain in UK Returnees

Chaired by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and Dr Balram Bhargava, Secretary, Director General ICMR, the meeting was attended by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria; and representatives from Union Health Ministry. Also Read - Mission Rojgar: Govt Moves Towards Providing 50 L Jobs to Youth in UP Five percent of the positive cases of Covid-19 from all states and UTs will be tested for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) as part of the strategy that has been put in place to detect and contain the mutant variant, the Union Health Ministry said after a meeting of the National Task Force (NTF) on Covid-19 on the issue. Also Read - 24 UK Returnees to Two Telugu States Test Corona Positive

A genomic surveillance consortium, INSACOG, has been formed under the leadership of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for laboratory and epidemiological surveillance of circulating strains of the SARS-CoV-2 in India, the Centre said.

“It is important to understand that like all other RNA viruses, SARS-CoV-2 will continue to mutate. The mutated virus can also be contained by measures like social distancing, hand hygiene, wearing masks and also by an effective vaccine, as and when available,” Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The task force concluded that there is no need to change the existing Treatment Protocol in view of mutations emerging in the strain.