No need to chase the TTE to find an empty seat on the train anymore, THIS IRCTC feature will find out automatically | Check process

Passengers can take advantage of an IRCTC feature that shows available seats on a running train. Here's the process on achieving a vacant berth.

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You will no longer have to ask the TTE if there is a vacant seat in the train. Representational image

Frequent train travellers may find this useful. Last-minute travel plans often leave passengers struggling to secure confirmed tickets, with many having to rely on waitlisted bookings. While some try their luck with the TTE to get a vacant berth, success is not guaranteed. What many people don’t know is that IRCTC has a feature that allows passengers to check available seats on a moving train and then approach the TTE for allotment.

Here’s how you can do all of this

What is IRCTC’s feature?

IRCTC has a feature specially designed that allows passengers to find out about available seats. The facility provides access to a live reservation chart that becomes available after chart preparation. It displays vacant seats and berths coach-wise, allowing passengers with waitlisted tickets to check availability and seek allotment from the TTE.

How to get a vacant seat?

Here are the steps that will allow you to get a vacant seat in a train.

First of all go to the official website of IRCTC or open the Rail Connect app.

After this, click on Charts / Vacancy on the home page.

Then the Reservation Chart page will open on your screen.

On this page, enter the train number, travel date and boarding station and click on Get Train Chart.

Now the chart will open on the screen in class-wise layout.

Now select your coach type and you will get the complete list of vacant seats.

After finding an available berth, make a note of the coach and seat number and approach the TTE immediately. If the seat is still available, the TTE can allot it according to railway regulations. You will need to pay the required fare, after which a receipt will be issued and you can travel on the allotted seat.

IRCTC offers 3-day air tour between THESE places

Those planning a spiritual journey to South India have reason to rejoice. IRCTC has introduced its “Shravan Special Rameswaram Madurai Package,” combining comfort, convenience and affordability for pilgrims. With this all-inclusive package, you can visit the magnificent temples of Madurai and Rameswaram without any worries or hassles.

What is the complete tour plan?

Day 1: Your journey begins by flight from Mumbai. Upon arrival in Madurai at 3:25 PM, you will be taken to your hotel. After a short rest, you will visit the magnificent Meenakshi Temple in the evening . A delicious dinner will ensue and your stay will be in Madurai.

Day 2: After breakfast, you will be transported by road to Rameswaram . After checking in at your hotel, you will visit the sacred Ramanathaswamy Temple, Dhanushkodi, and the Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple. Dinner and rest will follow at your Rameswaram hotel.

Day 3: After breakfast, check out of the hotel and you will be taken back to Madurai for your return flight, which will take you back to Mumbai at 8:50 pm.