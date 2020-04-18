New Delhi: In an unusual show of ‘brotherhood’, which is otherwise missing from the political scenario of Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday denied to talk about Nikhil-Revathi’s wedding, which drew flak for decimating all social distancing rules. Also Read - Netizens Trend #Switzerland After Matterhorn Mountain Illuminated in Tricolour to Show Solidarity to India, Say 'Proud Moment'

"All the necessary permissions were given and the marriage was performed in a simple manner. There is no need to discuss about it. They had done it well within their limits for which I congratulate them," the CM said during a COVID-19 press conference.

Photos and videos of the wedding emerged and went viral on social media as several people could be seen thronging at the venue, which was the Gowda's family farmhouse at Bidai. The original wedding plan was cancelled because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus cases. HD Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil got married to Revathi, the grand-niece of former Karnataka housing minister M Krishnappa.

“Even though his family is large he held the wedding in limits,” the CM said.

Nikhil’s father, former CM HD Kumaraswamy had taken to Twitter after the marriage, thanking his party MLAs, leaders and workers for staying away from the event and blessing his son from their houses. In a series of tweets, he had said social distancing was maintained and all precautionary measures were taken throughout the event.

The BJP had hit out at the JD(S) the first family for flouting the norms, alleging that at least 150 to 200 vehicles were given permission to attend the event, that too at a time when social workers wanting to serve the badly affected poor people were not being allowed to ply any form of transport

JD(S) leader NH Konareddi and MLC TA Sharavanna had denied the charges, saying the union government guidelines had been followed and that social distancing was maintained.