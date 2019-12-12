New Delhi: Soon after news reports surfaced that Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has cancelled his India visit in the wake of the unrest in Assam and Tripura over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said that there is no need to link the foreign minister’s visit with the CAB.

“He has given his explanation on cancelling his visit. Our relationship is strong. As leaders of both the countries have said, this is the golden age of our relations,” Raveesh Kumar stated.