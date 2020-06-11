New Delhi: After a series of tremors over the last two months in and around Delhi, a warning was raised that a bigger earthquake might strike the national capital in the upcoming days. However, the seismology department said there is no need to panic but it is vital to undertake preparedness and necessary precautionary measures. Also Read - After Spate of Earthquakes in NCR, High Court Asks Delhi Government, Civic Agencies to Explain Preparedness Plan

"There is no need to panic but it is important to undertake preparedness and mitigation measures to reduce the risks," said Director of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) BK Bansal, while speaking at a meeting on Wednesday convened by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). He added that there is no proven technology in the world to predict earthquakes with certainty in terms of location, time and magnitude.

Given the seismic history of Delhi, minor earthquakes in Delhi-NCR are not unusual, he said.

The NDMA has already requested Delhi and the neighbouring state governments to take steps that included ensuring compliance of building bye-laws to make upcoming constructions earthquake resilient and avoid the addition of vulnerable building stock.

It suggested them to identify the vulnerable structures, especially lifeline buildings, and retrofit them, including private buildings which must be retrofitted in a phased manner.

The NDMA advised the state governments to conduct regular mock exercises and come out with SoPs for immediate response after an earthquake, and undertake public awareness programmes regarding ‘dos and don’ts’ during an earthquake.

The meeting, convened to discuss the various mitigation and preparedness measures to reduce the earthquake risk in Delhi-NCR region, was attended through voice conferencing by NDMA members, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force and senior officers of Governments of NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Nearly a dozen low-intensity earthquakes have jolted the Delhi-NCR region in the last three months.