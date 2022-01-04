New Delhi: While the surging Omicron cases across the country have kept health authorities on their toes, data collected by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) has brought hope. The data by AHPI which represents the majority of healthcare providers in India showed that one in 200 COVID-positive patients require Oxygen support in private hospitals across the country.Also Read - No Mask, No Entry: Delhi Tightens Rules For People Travelling in Metros, Buses | New Guidelines Here

The bed occupancy in Maharashtra and Delhi, the worst-hit states with this new variant stands 9 to 10 per cent. In Maharashtra, where cases are rising rapidly, 89 per cent of the beds are lying vacant and nearly 91 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic. “Out of 8,063 infections reported on Sunday, only 503 patients have been hospitalised and only 56 of them need oxygenated beds”, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief said. Also Read - Weekend Curfew Returns In Delhi, Govt Employees to Work From Home | Full List of Fresh Restrictions Here

On the other hand, in Delhi, only 420 (4.65 per cent) of the 9,029 beds in Delhi hospitals are occupied. As many as 124 patients need oxygen, while seven are on ventilator support, the government data showed. Also Read - Bengal Civic Polls to be Held as Per Schedule on Jan 22; But No Large Rallies, Only 5 Persons Allowed for Door-to-door Campaigns

Meanwhile, India’s Omicron tally on Tuesday rose to 1,892 cases after 192 fresh cases. With 127 Omicron infected people discharged in the last 24 hours, a total 766 people have recovered from the new strain so far.

Among total 23 states and union territories that have reported the Omicron infection so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 568 cases of this variant. Of them, 259 patients have been discharged as per the health ministry data.