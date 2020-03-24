New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that no new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, “No new case has come up in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Five people have been treated. But we should not be happy now. The biggest challenge now is not to allow the situation to go out of control at any stage. Need all your cooperation for this.”

पिछले 24 घंटों में दिल्ली में कोई नया केस नहीं आया। 5 लोग इलाज करवाकर जा चुके हैं। अभी खुश नहीं होना। अभी सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है किसी भी अवस्था में स्थिति को बेक़ाबू नहीं होने देना। इसमें आप सबका सहयोग चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/e4GynrLopC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 24, 2020

Earlier this morning, CM Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain met Lt Governor Anil Baijal to discuss measures to contain the spread of the deadly infection in the capital. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava also attended the high-level meeting.

Special Task Force constituted by CM Arvind Kejriwal for the COVID-19 pandemic will also hold a meeting today at 3:30 PM at CM’s residence, to discuss the steps taken till now to control the transmission. Top officials of the concerned departments will be also present in the meeting.

A total of 30 cases of coronavirus were reported in Delhi, including one death. Delhi is among 32 states and union territories has been put under a strict lockdown till March 31. The state borders have been barricaded and all public transport have shut down. Only those with a pass for emergency services will be let through.