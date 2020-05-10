New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday asserted that 10 states/union territories have not reported single case of coronavirus or COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. He informed that four states/UTs in the country never reported any coronavirus case. Also Read - 'Stringent Action, Less Relaxation', Harsh Vardhan Counters CM Kejriwal's 'Time to Reopen Capital' Remark

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a COVID-19 care centre in Mandoli area here, the Health Minister informed that there are 4362 corona care centres across the country where 346856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept. Also Read - Indigenous COVID-19 Testing Kits by May? 'Process in Advanced Stage,' Says Health Minister

“No case of COVID-19 has been reported in 10 states/union territories in the last 24 hours. Four states/union territories never reported any case of COVID-19. Central Govt has sent 72 lakh N95 face masks & 36 lakh PPE kits to the states so far”, news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying. Also Read - Coronavirus: Special Guard of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at His AIIMS Office Tests Positive For COVID-19