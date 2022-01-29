Punjab Assembly Election 2022: AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday addressed a political rally in Jalandhar and promised the voters of the state that new tax will not be imposed in Punjab after his party is voted to power. “No new tax will be imposed in Punjab after we came into power,” Kejriwal said in Jalandhar.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Attari Constituency

Earlier this week, he also addressed another rally and said when his party forms government in Punjab in 2022, the annual financial budget of the state will be prepared with the suggestions of the public. He had also said in Delhi his government prepares budget by considering the public opinion. Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Patiala Constituency

No new tax will be imposed in Punjab after we came into power: AAP national convener-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/NgbhDZO414 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Tarn Taran Constituency

Kejriwal said the AAP government of Delhi has started deliberations for the budget for fiscal 2022-23. Suggestions are being sought from the common people and businessmen of Delhi to prepare the budget.

In Punjab too, the budget will be prepared in similar manner when the AAP government is formed. Before preparing the budget of Punjab, opinions of all sections, including the common man, especially traders, businessmen, farmers, labourers, women, youth and employees, will be taken into account.

Kejriwal said the government of AAP will include the suggestions received during the meeting with the people of Punjab, traders and businessmen in the budget to solve their problems.