New Delhi: Indian airlines will start domestic operations from May 25 as the Centre has given a go-ahead to the aviation industry to resume its operations — shut for the past two months owing to the lockdown necessitated by the outbreak of the COVID-19. A day after the ministry gave a go-ahead, the Airports Authority of India issued a guideline for the airports to abide by — to keep coronavirus in abeyance. The civil aviation ministry has issued an SOP for the airlines and the passengers. Flying post the COVID-19 lockdown will surely become very different Also Read - Domestic Flight Resumption: Only One Check-in Bag, No Meal on Flight | Ministry's Guideline to Airlines

For passengers: Also Read - Domestic Flight Tickets: Booking to Begin Today, We Are Fully Prepared, Say Airlines Which Didn't Know About Announcement Before Minister's Tweet

1. Throughout the flight, hygiene and sanitation to be maintained by the passengers. Face-to-face interaction to be minimised. Also Read - Domestic Flights From May 25: If Middle Seats Not Vacant, Then What? DGCA to Meet Airlines Today

2. Minimise the use of the lavatory. No non-essential movement in the aisles.

3. No queuing at the lavatory and only one companion for children and the elderly to be allowed.

4. No meal services would be made available in the aircraft. Water bottles to be made available in the gallery area or on the seats.

5. Passengers would not be permitted to consume any eatable inside the aircraft during the flight.

6. Passengers to note that no paper/magazine will be available in the aircraft.

7. There would be no on-board sale of any item to minimize interaction.

9. Wear a mask and download Aarogya Setu App

10. Reach the airport at least two hours before.

For Airports

1. Everything that enters the premises of an airport will be sanitised.

2. There will be a thermal screening of passengers.

3. Markings like circle, square should be provided around the baggage collection for ensuring social distancing

4. Hand sanitisers shall be made available at various locations.

5. Sanitisation of every nook & corner of the building and public areas including washrooms, chairs, counters, trolleys, railings, doors, lifts, escalator’s etc. to be done before the arrival of the flight and after the last passenger leaves the Terminal Building.

6. Regular fumigation at taxi pickup and drop off points outside the airport.

7. Only private cars and specific cab operators allowed for pick-up and drop.