Unlock 3 Latest News: A day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for Unlock 3, a number of states today came up with their own set of protocols to further open up economic activities in their respective places. Also Read - Karnataka Unlock 3 News: No Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdowns From Aug 2; Gyms, Yoga Centres Can Open From Aug 5 | Read Guidelines

Starting from night curfew to weekend lockdowns, these states have removed many restrictions to allow more business to continue. These efforts are being taken to revive the state of economy. Also Read - Unlock 3 in Delhi: Guidelines Out; Night Curfew Lifted, More Economic Activities Permitted | Read Here

Announcing guidelines, the MHA on Wednesday allowed more activities outside the containment zones, but restricted opening up of schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with political and religious gatherings. Here’s how states are gearing up to open up activities from August 1. Also Read - Unlock 3 in Noida: Rakhi, Sweet Shops Allowed to Open Outside Containment Zones This Weekend | Check Details

Delhi: Going in line with the Centre’s guidelines, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to lift night curfew and allow more economic activities, including normal functioning of hospitality services, in the national capital under ‘Unlock-3’.

The government also allowed weekly bazaars (markets) on a trial basis for seven days with social distancing and all necessary COVID 19-appropriate measures in place. Moreover, the Delhi government allowed normal functioning of hotels and hospitality services. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will open in Delhi from August 5.

Uttar Pradesh: Keeping in view the upcoming Raksha Bandhan on Monday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh said that the sweet shops and outlets selling rakhis will open outside containment zones on the weekend to run their businesses.

Issuing notification, District Magistrate Suhas LY asked residents and shopkeepers to take all precautionary measures such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face covers during outdoor activities.

Gujarat: Just like other states, the Gujarat government on Thursday also decided to lift the night curfew and allowed shops to operate till 8 PM. It allowed restaurants to stay open till 10 PM. Moreover, gyms and yoga centres will also be allowed to open from August 5.

Following the Centre’s guidelines, the state government, however, decided not to allow schools, coaching classes, and cinema halls to open in the month of August.

Karnataka: Making announcement to relax restrictions, the Karnataka government on Thursday lifted lockdowns on Sundays in the state from August 1. The state also removed restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew from 9 PM -5 AM).

However, the state allowed the opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed in the state till August 31.

The prohibited activities in the state include metro rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.