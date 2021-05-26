New Delhi: At a time, when all of us are going through difficult times due to the COVID19 global health scare, the least we want right now is a false news that spreads unnecessary fear and chaos. Here we are talking about a viral statement attributed to French virologist and Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier that is making the rounds on the internet. Also Read - FACT Check: Does Covid-19 Spread From One Floor to Other in High-Rise Buildings? Know The Truth

The viral statement claims that all those who have vaccinated themselves for Covid-19 will die within two years. A clip of Luc's interview is being circulated on social media in which he's seen questioning the idea of vaccinating people during the pandemic.

"It's unthinkable to vaccinate during a pandemic. They're silent. It is the antibodies produced by the virus that enable the infection to become stronger. It is what we call antibody-dependent enhancement, which means antibodies favour a certain infection. It is clear that the new variants are created by antibody-mediated selection due to the vaccination," Luc says in the French interview.

Soon a Twitter user shared the video with the caption that read, “All vaccinated people will die within 2 years. Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine. In the shocking interview, the world’s leading virologist stated bluntly: ‘There is no hope…'”

Check out the post here

All vaccinated people will die within 2 years.

Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine. In the shocking interview, the world's leading virologist stated bluntly: "There is no hope…"

Is this viral claim true?

On Tuesday, the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the claim made in a post circulating on social media about COVID-19 vaccination is fake. Yes, you read that right!

The PIB urged people to not forward the post. “An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on COVID-19 vaccines is circulating on social media. The claim in the image is FAKE. COVID-19 vaccine is completely safe. Do not forward this image,” tweeted PIB.

Check out PIB’s post here

An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on #COVID19 vaccines is circulating on social media The claim in the image is #FAKE. #COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe Do not forward this image#PIBFactCheck

Former Nobel prize laureate Luc Montagnier has made several claims in the past for which he has been criticised.

The Indian government has time and again asserted that COVID-19 vaccines are completely safe and are crucial in the fight against the pandemic.