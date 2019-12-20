New Delhi: In a major development on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise will not be implemented in the state. The assurance by the Chief Minister comes even as he faces severe flak over supporting the ruling BJP over the equally-contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in both houses of the Parliament.

“NRC will not be implemented in Bihar,” news agency ANI quoted the Bihar Chief Minister as saying.

This remark by Nitish comes just a day after he assured the minorities in his state, in connection with the CAA, saying that no injustice would be done to them and that their interests would be taken care of.

In recent days, the Chief Minister has come under fire from his Janata Dal (United) colleagues over the party taking a pro-CAA stand in the Parliament. While JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishore has already submitted his resignation, Pavan Verma, another senior leader of the party, too, has asked Nitish to reconsider his stand on the issue.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Centre’s fiercest critic over both the CAA and the NRC, has already ‘declared’ that neither will be implemented in her state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a vocal and strong supporter of the exercise, however, has said that all infiltrators will be expelled from the country by 2024.

19 lakh citizens, most of them Hindus, were left off the final NRC list in Assam, which was published in August.