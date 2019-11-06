New Delhi: The Government of Delhi is planning to give relaxations to people from the odd-even scheme during the celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 11 and 12, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday.

Keeping in view the rising pollution level in the national capital, the Delhi government has started the odd-even scheme which is in operation from November 4 to 15.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot: Government is considering giving relaxations/exemptions from #OddEven scheme during celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 11 and November 12. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/hY8JxD5RQV — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

Earlier Gahlot, responding to Supreme Court’s remarks about the rationale of odd-even scheme, had said that there was ample evidence to show that the scheme was effective in tackling the pollution menace in the city.

“There are reports and data by reputed international organisations who work on air quality and pollution. Even an IIT report says that pollution gets reduced. We are simply saying that if you reduce 50 per cent of vehicles from the roads of Delhi, then definitely, things will improve,” Gehlot told ANI.

The statement from the minister came as the apex court recently asked the Delhi government for data to show that the scheme was effective in tackling the pollution in the city.

Expressing confidence that people will comply with the odd-even scheme, Gehlot said it will improve the air quality in the city in the days to come. He also welcomed the directions issued by the Supreme Court, saying the government will comply with each directive.

“I am also very happy with the way court went into detail and passed orders for other states and the best thing is that the court has made everyone, from Chief Secretary to gram pradhan in a state accountable. It will bring about a substantial change,” Gehlot added.