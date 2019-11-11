New Delhi: To ensure a hassle-free commute in the national capital on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said has relaxed the odd-even scheme of rationing for Monday and Tuesday. The Delhi government has taken the decision to make sure that no disturbance takes place in celebrations of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Because of the odd-even rule, the government claims that over 15 lakh of the total 30 lakh vehicles remain off the road every day in the national capital.

Keeping in view the rising pollution level in the national capital, the Delhi government has started the odd-even scheme which is in operation from November 4 to 15.

“Several Sikh organisations had met me and demanded that odd-even rules be lifted for November 11 and 12. Thousands of people participate in several programmes on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by PTI.

The CM further had said that keeping in view the people’s demand, the Delhi government has decided that there will be no odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12.

To make the smooth implementation of the scheme, over 2,000 civil defence volunteers, 465 teams of the Delhi traffic police, revenue and transport departments were deployed on the first day of the scheme which began on November 4 and will end on 15.

Expressing confidence that people will comply with the odd-even scheme, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had recently said it will improve the air quality in the city in the days to come. He also welcomed the directions issued by the Supreme Court, saying the government will comply with each directive.

“I am also very happy with the way court went into detail and passed orders for other states and the best thing is that the court has made everyone, from Chief Secretary to gram pradhan in a state accountable. It will bring about a substantial change,” Gehlot added.