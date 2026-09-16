No old vehicles in Gurugram: Haryana city to install 249 cameras at petrol pumps to track old vehicles

The Haryana Government will install 249 ANPR cameras at petrol pumps across Gurugram to identify end-of-life vehicles.

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No old vehicles in Gurugram: Haryana city to install 249 cameras at petrol pumps to track old vehicles | Image: X

No Old Vehicles In Gurugram: In order to enforce strict environmental norms, the Haryana government is going to install 249 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at petrol pumps across Gurugram city. These cameras will detect end-of-life vehicles, and the Haryana Transport Department will take appropriate action on them. The cameras are part of the first phase of a project to install 775 ANPR cameras across four NCR districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 41.74 crore. The proposal has already been approved by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.