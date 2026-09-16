EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • No old vehicles in Gurugram: Haryana city to install 249 cameras at petrol pumps to track old vehicles

No old vehicles in Gurugram: Haryana city to install 249 cameras at petrol pumps to track old vehicles

The Haryana Government will install 249 ANPR cameras at petrol pumps across Gurugram to identify end-of-life vehicles.

Written by: Joy Pillai
Published: September 16, 2026, 7:50 AM IST
gurugram
No old vehicles in Gurugram: Haryana city to install 249 cameras at petrol pumps to track old vehicles | Image: X

No Old Vehicles In Gurugram: In order to enforce strict environmental norms, the Haryana government is going to install 249 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at petrol pumps across Gurugram city. These cameras will detect end-of-life vehicles, and the Haryana Transport Department will take appropriate action on them. The cameras are part of the first phase of a project to install 775 ANPR cameras across four NCR districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 41.74 crore. The proposal has already been approved by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Read more: Delhi Pollution Update: Schools asked not to hold sports competitions in November-December

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.