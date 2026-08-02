No one can interfere if adult women marry by choice after embracing Islam: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities and the father of two sisters to ensure that they are produced before the court on August 6 as it observed that no one can interfere with the voluntary decision of adult women to embrace Islam, marry persons of their choice or decide their future.

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Allahabad High Court

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities and the father of two sisters to ensure that they are produced before the court on August 6, as it observed that no one can interfere with the voluntary decision of adult women to embrace Islam, marry persons of their choice or decide their future.

What is the case?

These observations were made by Justice Sandeep Jain while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Divya Bhatia alias Zoya Diya Bhatia (20) and Anshu Bhatia alias Amina Anshu Bhatia (35). The two had alleged that their father was illegally confining them after they renounced Hinduism, embraced Islam, and decided to marry men of their choice, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

What did the court say?

‘The women are adults and are therefore competent to take independent decisions regarding their faith, marriage, residence and future course of life’, said the Allahabad High Court.

“If these assertions are ultimately found to be correct, any interference by respondent No.4 (father) or any other person in the exercise of such personal choices would amount to an unwarranted encroachment upon their constitutionally protected rights to dignity, privacy, personal liberty, and decisional autonomy,” the court observed.

The sisters converted to Islam

According to the petition, the sisters converted to Islam and decided to marry persons belonging to another faith against their father’s wishes. The petition said that their father, in connivance with local police authorities, illegally confined and restrained them, says the report.

The court’s further observations

The high court, however, said its foremost duty was to ascertain whether the two women were acting of their own free will or were under any form of illegal detention or restraint.

The court also observed that the pleadings indicated the women had voluntarily renounced Hinduism, embraced Islam and expressed a desire to solemnise marriage according to their own wishes, and directed the authorities to produce them before the court on August 6 so it could interact with them directly and satisfy itself about the voluntariness of their decisions and the legality of their present custody.

If the two sisters are not produced in the court on August 6, the concerned police officers must file personal affidavits explaining the reasons for non-compliance, detailing the steps taken to secure their production and the additional measures proposed to ensure compliance.