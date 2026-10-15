‘No one can intimidate Supreme Court, judiciary not that weak’: CJI Surya Kant on Rahul Gandhi’s march

CJI Suryakant issued a strong comment regarding Rahul Gandhi's protest march to the Supreme Court. He stated that the judiciary is not so weak that it can be intimidated. Attempts to pressure the court are ignored.

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No one can intimidate Supreme Court, judiciary not that weak: CJI Surya Kant on Rahul Gandhi's march (File:ANI)

CJI Suryakant on Rahul Gandhi Supreme Court March: Chief Justice CJI Suryakant has made a strong comment on Rahul Gandhi’s petition over protest march to the Supreme Court. CJI said that the judiciary is not that weak that any one can intimidate the Supreme Court. These are futile attempts and no one pays attention to them. CJI Suryakant made this comments when senior lawyer Gaurav Bhatia argued for Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi’s petition was heard in the Supreme Court before a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant. Supreme Court also issued notice to Election Commission of India (ECI) and others on plea filed by Opposition leaders led by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc, challenging the poll panel’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged voter deletions.

CJI Surya Kant: No one can intimidate

CJI Surya Kant strongly objected to the political procession held in the Supreme Court premises. Chief Justice Surya Kant said, “We know what is being said outside the court and what is being said inside the court. We are not living in a fantasy world. We are aware of everything. No one can try to intimidate the Supreme Court. The judiciary is not so weak that it can be intimidated.”

CJI Surya Kant’s remarks:

CJI Suryakant said that no one can try to intimidate the Supreme Court.

He ignores attempts to pressure the court.

CJI Suryakant said that the judiciary is not so weak that it can be intimidated.

Who raised the issue of Rahul’s march?

Senior lawyer Gaurav Bhatia strongly objected to the political procession in the Supreme Court premises, calling it unacceptable. He called it an attempt to intimidate and pressure the judiciary. He said that what happened in the Supreme Court that day was unprecedented. This prompted the Chief Justice to remark that no one can intimidate the judiciary.

What is in Rahul Gandhi’s petition?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders have filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging large-scale deletions and irregularities during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the petition. Gandhi and several other opposition leaders had approached the Supreme Court last Monday to file the petition.

The petition requests the formation of an independent committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and assisted by technical experts and other eminent citizens, to conduct an independent audit of the deletions and amendments made during the SIR within a timeframe. The city has recently witnessed several protests demanding the resignation of the CEC over alleged irregularities in the SIR of voter lists.