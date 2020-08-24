New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress, remarking that with even senior leaders now being accused of ‘colluding’ with the BJP, ‘no one can save such a party’. Also Read - Congress Crisis: 'Was Informed by Him Personally', Sibal Takes U-turn After Rahul's Clarification on 'Colluding With BJP' Remarks

"When Scindia ji raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP. Now when leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding full-time party chief, they're also being accused of colluding with BJP. No one can save such a party", the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said today.

— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Notably, he was referring to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP in March, just a day after breaking ranks with the Congress. This ‘rebellion’ by Scindia had led to the BJP toppling the state’s Kamal Nath-led Congress government and enabling Chouhan to return as Chief Minister for a fourth term.

Reportedly, at today’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet, former party president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at over 20 ‘dissident’ leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, for writing a letter, seeking change in part’s leadership, to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, at a time when she is battling ill health.

The 50-year-old leader, as per reports, went on to accuse the ‘dissidents’ of colluding with the BJP.

Such reports, however, has since been denied by Sibal himself, who said that Rahul Gandhi had spoken to him personally. Chief party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, too, has said that Rahul Gandhi didn’t say anything to this effect.